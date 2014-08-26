Crossfaith confirm first UK headline tour

Crossfaith have confirmed their first-ever UK headline tour – they’ll play seven shows in November.

And frontman Kenta Koie describes their upcoming visit as “coming home,” adding: “Since our first UK tour two years ago, we’ve spent a lot of time in your country. The United Kingdom is very special to us and we’re very excited to announce our tour. We’re going to take you guys to the future and beyond!”

The band – who appeared at Reading and Leeds over the weekend – were last week forced to cancel a run of shows in North America after guitarist Takemura Kazuki was diagnosed with repetitive strain injury.

UK tickets go on sale tomorrow (Wednesday) via www.killilive.com and www.seetickets.com.

Nov 17: Bristol Anson Rooms

Nov 18: Brighton Concorde 2

Nov 20: London Koko

Nov 21: Birmingham Library @ The Institute

Nov 22: Newcastle University

Nov 23: Glasgow Garage

Nov 24: Manchester Academy 2