Crosby, Stills And Nash are over says Graham Nash

Graham Nash says his two-year fight with David Crosby has brought Crosby, Stills And Nash to an end.

And he’s accused Crosby of treating him like dirt, after he previously opened a rift with Neil Young.

Young announced in October that he’d have no more to do with his CSNY colleagues, leading Crosby to comment: “That’s like saying there are mountains in Tibet. We know, Neil. We already knew.”

He then admitted Young was “very angry” with him, probably for calling his girlfriend Darryl Hannah a “purely poisonous predator” – although he later apologised.

Nash said in November that he still hoped the band had a future. Now he tells Lust For Life: “You asked me if there’s more of CSN? My answer is ‘no,’ and that’s very sad, because we’re pretty good.

“But I don’t like David Crosby right now. He’s been awful to me these last two years, just fucking awful. I’ve been there and saved his fucking ass for 45 years – and he treated me like shit.

“You can’t do that to me. You can do it for a day or so, until I think you’re going to come round. But when it goes on longer, and I keep getting nasty emails from him, I’m done. Fuck you.”

Nash says he and Crosby had a physical altercation on stage while they last year, adding: “David single-handedly tore the heart out of CSNY and CSN.”

Nash will launch solo album This Path Tonight on April 15. Crosby is currently touring North America. Stephen Stills last month confirmed the second album from his blues supergroup The Rides, while Young launches a DVD next month, and he’s working on his 37th album.

