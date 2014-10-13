Crosby confirms end for CSNY

David Crosby has responded to comments by Neil Young that he will never again tour as part of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.

Last week during a solo show in Philadelphia, Young showed the audience a guitar and said: “This was given to me by my good friend Stephen Stills. CSNY will never tour again, ever – but I love those guys.”

On Friday, Crosby tweeted: “I hear Neil said ‘there will never be any more CSNY shows.’ That’s like saying there are mountains in Tibet. We know, Neil. We already knew.”

When questioned by fans as to an explanation for Young’s comments, Crosby replied, “believe me, not going to happen”, before adding, “he is very angry with me.”

Young’s issues with Crosby may be traced to comments he made following Neil’s recent split from his wife of 36 years, Pegi, and news that he had been dating actress Darryl Hannah for some time.

While celebrating his love for his own wife after 37 years of marriage, Crosby took aim at Young’s status, telling the Idaho Statesman: “I happen to know that he’s hanging out with somebody that’s a purely poisonous predator now. And that’s karma. He’s gonna get hurt. But I understand why it happened. I’m just sad about it. I’m always sad when I see love get tossed in the gutter.”

Young will release a new album, Storytone, next month.