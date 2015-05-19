David Crosby apologises for Young criticism

David Crosby has apologised to Neil Young and his partner Daryl Hannah after he called her a “poisonous predator.”

He hit out at the actress last year when the couple started dating following Young’s split with wife Pegi after 36 years.

In October Crosby told the Idaho Statesman: “I happen to know that he’s hanging out with somebody that’s a purely poisonous predator now. And that’s karma. He’s gonna get hurt. But I understand why it happened. I’m just sad about it. I’m always sad when I see love get tossed in the gutter.”

But he’s now apologised for the comments, saying he had no right to criticise his longterm Crosby, Stills, Nash And Young bandmate and his partner.

He tells The Howard Stern Show: “I shot my mouth off when I shouldn’t have. I shouldn’t have done it and here’s the real reason why: I’ve screwed up massively. Daryl Hannah never wound up in a Texas prison. I’ve screwed up way worse than that girl.

“Where do I get off criticising her? Where do I get off slagging her? She’s making Neil happy and I love Neil and I want him happy. I was completely out of line.”

He continues: “I was worried he was going to be taken advantage of but the truth is that’s not really my place to judge. That’s the bottom line. That was judgmental, stupid and careless. I regret it a lot.”

Last year, Young said he would never tour with his CSNY bandmates again. Crosby confirmed the news at the time, although Graham Nash said he hoped the pair could put their differences behind them.

Young will release his latest album The Monsanto Years this summer.