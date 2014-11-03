Nash not giving up on CSNY reunion

Graham Nash has not given up on the chances of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young performing together again.

Despite the recent public falling out between David Crosby and Neil Young, Nash says he hopes the pair can put their differences aside.

Crosby criticised Young for his relationship with actress Daryl Hannah, describing her as “a purely poisonous predator.” Young filed for divorce from his wife Pegi earlier this year. In the wake of Crosby’s attack, Young said he’d never work with CSNY again.

Nash tells Interrobang: “Whatever Neil wants to say is fine with me. It would be sad to me if the music of Crosby Stills Nash and Young didn’t go forward because of an inappropriate statement by David to Neil about his relationship with Daryl Hannah.

“If we’re not more grown up and if we’re not more realistic about what the true value of our friendship is, it would be very sad to me.”

CSNY haven’t toured together since 2006 and their last album was 1999’s Looking Forward. A box set called CSNY 1979 came out in July.

Nash adds: “Neil Young knows what we bring to his music. He’s not a fool. He’s just a little upset right now. And I understand it. You know, he’s going through personal problems with his wife, Pegi.

“They’re getting divorced. He’s found true love with Daryl Hannah perhaps. And the ways of the heart are mysterious and I can only wish both Pegi, Neil and Daryl the very, very best with their life. Let’s get on with it and let’s see what happens.”