Crippled Black Phoenix launch Childhoods End

Crippled Black Phoenix have unveiled a revamped lineup and made a new track available for free download.

Last year, the band’s founder Justin Greaves said he was “retiring” the name after a spat with former member Karl Demata. Greaves branded Demata a “thief” for supposedly stealing the group’s name from him.

Demata went on to form VLY with Chris Heilmann, also formerly of CBP.

Now Greaves has named his new CBP lineup and made their track Childhoods End available to download for free via Dropbox. It can also be streamed via TeamRock below. The band have also announced a winter tour which includes four UK dates.

The band tell TeamRock: “Since December last year, despite a short period of time for some much needed energy recovery, CBP has moved on and become stronger. Now boasting more Swedish blood and heavy psychedelics from new guys Jonas Stallhammar, of Bombs Of Hades, on guitar and Hawkwind’s Niall Hone on bass.

“Along with Justin Greaves, Daniel Anghede, Mark Furnevall, Ben Wilsker, Daisy Chapman and Belinda Kordic, the order of vigilantes are looking forward and preparing for the tour this coming November and December.”

The band promise to play tracks from their 10-year history at the shows. And they’re also set to announce a new recording deal in the coming weeks.

Nov 23: Sheffield Corporation Nov 24: Glasgow Audio Nov 25: Bristol The Fleece Nov 26: London The Dome