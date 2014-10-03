Cradle Of Filth reveal track names

Dani Filth has revealed the names of seven tracks from Cradle Of Filth’s upcoming studio album.

The frontman recently revealed the band would return to the studio in November to start recording the follow-up to 2012’s The Manticore And Other Horrors, which has the working title Hammer Of The Witches. They hope to launch the album in June 2015.

Filth tells Metal Chaos: “The album is 80% finished and we have a lot of material that sounds brilliant. It has a little bit of everything – very cool twin guitar work and very fast thrash parts almost like deathcore, but it’s very dark and symphonic.

“Some of the song titles are Enshrined In Crematoria, Misery Code, Yours Immortaly, Achingly Beautiful, Dantiesque, Blackest Magic In Practice and Deflowering The Maiden Head/Displeasuring The Goddess.”

Meanwhile, Filth’s side-project Devilment launch their debut album The Great And Secret Show on October 31 via Nuclear Blast. The album features a guest appearance from Jackass man Bam Margera, who appears on a cover of Midnight Oil’s Beds Are Burning.

Filth continues: “Bam owed me a favour because at his wedding in Iceland, he dragged me on stage to sing a cover of Anathema’s Sleepless. He went into the studio and it sounds great.

“We trade vocals in the pre-chorus and come together on the big chorus. It’s a crazy mix, but I really like it. We’re not making a big deal out of it and we’re not turning this into a video or putting it on the main bulk of the album – it will be on the limited-edition and digi-pack.”

Devilment hit the road later this month for a five-date UK tour.

Oct 31: Bristol Anson Rooms

Nov 01: London The Forum

Nov 02: Glasgow O2 ABC

Nov 04: Manchester Ritz

Nov 05: Birmingham The Institute