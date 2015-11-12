Cradle Of Filth reveal 2016 UK dates

Cradle Of Filth have announced three UK and Ireland shows around their appearance at next year’s Hammerfest.

Dani Filth and co appear at the North Wales event on Friday, March 11, and have confirmed shows in Chester, Dublin and Belfast.

They appear at the Live Rooms in Chester on March 12, the Dublin Academy on March 13 and Belfast’s Limelight 1 on March 14.

They recently announced a run of North American shows under the Inquisitional Torture banner in support of latest album Hammer Of The Witches, released earlier this year via Nuclear Blast.

Mar 11: Hammerfest

Mar 12: Chester Live Rooms

Mar 13: Dublin Academy

Mar 14: Belfast Limelight