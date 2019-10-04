Cradle Of Filth launch Lustmord And Wargasm (The Lick Of Carnivorous Winds) lyric video

Cradle Of Filth have released a lyric video for their epic track Lustmord And Wargasm (The Lick Of Carnivorous Winds).

It’s been lifted from the band’s upcoming remixed and remastered edition of Cruelty And The Beast, which is set to arrive on November 1 through Music For Nations.

Frontman Dani Filth says: “We chose this song as a first snifter of the beast, as it’s a perfect example of the ‘Re-mistressed' re-release.

“In truth we could have chosen any of the tracks from the album, but went with Lustmord And Wargasm (The Lick Of Carnivorous Winds) as it has everything dripping in spades – blast beats, luscious melodies, a massive epic dropdown section, eerie orchestration, hardcore riffs and a vicious bite that will rip your fucking face clean off.”

He adds: “And the lyric video… well it’s a lyric video. It's a video with lyrics, albeit the epilogue of an epic tale concerning the Hungarian Blood Countess Elizabeth Bathory.

“So turn it up to 11, recline back in your bath of warm virgin’s effluent and let this awesome new mix of our classic album steal away with your immortal soul!”

Prior to the re-issue of Cruelty And The Beast, Cradle Of Filth will play the 1998 album in its entirety at the London Palladium on October 19 – a bill the band have branded Into The Pallademonium.

A second set on the night will be “full of graven favourites,” with Cradle Of Filth adding that “the preparatory conjurations have begun and the blood oath is settled – make sure you don't miss out, because this event is set to be a night that we'll never forget!”

Cradle Of Filth: Cruelty And The Beast - Re-Mistressed

1. Once Upon Atrocity

2. Thirteen Autumns And A Widow

3. Cruelty Brought Thee Orchids

4. Beneath The Howling Stars

5. Venus In Fear

6. Desire In Violent Overture

7. The Twisted Nails Of Faith

8. Bathory Aria

9. Portrait Of The Dead Countess

10. Lustmord And Wargasm (The Lick Of Carnivorous Winds)

11. Hallowed Be Thy Name