Cradle Of Filth announce October Cruelty And The Beast show

Cradle Of Filth have announced they’ll celebrate their third studio album Cruelty And The Beast with a special show later this year.

The band will play the 1998 album in its entirely at the London Palladium on October 19 in an evening they're calling Into The Pallademonium.

A second set on the night will be “full of graven favourites,” with Cradle Of Filth adding that “the preparatory conjurations have begun and the blood oath is settled – make sure you don't miss out, because this event is set to be a night that we'll never forget!”

Frontman Dani Filth adds: “The Nightmare Before Halloween. Cradle Of Filth are very much looking forward to bringing this experience to the capital just prior to Halloween this year.

“It’s certainly going to be a night to remember, with a massive production accompanying not one, but two sets from yours truly, in a night dead-icated to all things ghoulish, flamboyant and macabre.

“So come on down to London Town fellow creatures of the night and experience Cradle Of Filth as you’ve never seen us before – performing not only one of our most celebrated releases, but also a slew of other fan-favourites, amidst cool and opulent surroundings.”

Tickets will go on general sale this coming Friday (August 16) from 10am GMT.