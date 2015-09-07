Counting Days premiere new video for Liberated Sounds

Metallic hardcore supergroup Counting Days are premiering the first video from their new album exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Recorded in Sweden at the iconic Studio Fredman in Gothenburg with uber-producer Fredrik Nordström at the helm, it’s small wonder that Liberated Sounds is monstrously heavy. “It really was a time in our lives that we will never forget,” guitarist Charlie Wislon says about their time in the studio.

And this experience was captured in the video below. You’re gonna love the album. Trust us.

Counting Days’ debut album can be pre-ordered here.