Counting Days ink deal with Mascot

Counting Days have penned a deal with Mascot Label Group ahead of the release of their debut album.

The metal newcomers released their EP The War of the Wolf in 2014 and they will hit the studio this summer to work on their full-length debut with At The Gates and In Flames producer Fredrik Nordstrom at Fredman Studios in Sweden.

A late 2015 release is expected.

On signing with Mascot, guitarist Charlie Wilson says: “We’re really excited to be working with a strong label with such a diverse roster as Mascot Label Group.

“It has also been a dream to work with Fredrik Nordstrom at Fredman Studios for a very long time. He has recorded some of my favourite classic and modern metal albums over the last 20 years and we’re glad we’re entering the studio with such strong material. We are stoked.”

Counting Days join a roster that includes Black Label Society, Volbeat and Joe Bonamassa.