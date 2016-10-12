Coshish And Rainburn Head Up India's First Prog Festival

Indian prog rock bands Coshish and Rainburn will headline Progworks On Wheels, India’s very first progressive rock festival, which takes to the road this Friday.

The brainchild of Rainburn guitarist Vats Iyengar and Coma Rossi vocalist Suman Chalamcharia, the Progworks On Wheels festival will run through New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and Hyderabad. Coshes and Rainburn will appear on all nights but they will be supported by local acts at each venue. it follows on from the one-day Progworks concert held last year featuring Coshish and Baiju Dharmajan Syndicate.

“I thought we would do a bigger one-day festival for Progworks and the other idea was to have a longer tour with Coshish. Now they’ve merged both,” Iyengar told Rolling Stone India. It was Iyengar and Chalamcharia’s realisation India had heavy metal and alternative festivals, but nothing for their homegrown progressive acts that prompted the pair to act, enlisting Bangalore-based co-promoter Ramakrishnan Krishnan to make the whole event happen.

Coshish will be debuting a new song, Gavinci Code, named in honour of King Crimson drummer Gavin Harrison, from the band’s forthcoming second album, while Rainburn will be debuting three new songs, Merchant Of Dreams, Elusive Light and Mirrors.

Progworks On Wheels appears at:

Oct 14 New Delhi Antisocial Hauz Khaz - w/The Uncertainty Principle and Passages

Oct 19 Mumbai Antisocial Khar - w/Pangea and Fraunikus

Oct 20 Pune Hard Rock Cafe - w/Celestial Teapot

Oct 27 Bangalore The Humming Tree - w/Stuck In November

Oct 28 - Hyderabad The Other Side

Further details can be found here.