Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg posts blood-covered drum shot from studio sessions

Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg has posted a grisly shot of his drum kit on Twitter, as the band continue to work on their new album.

They’ve been putting the pieces in place for the follow-up to 2014’s .5 The Gray Chapter over recent months, with the record expected to arrive later this year.

Frontman Corey Taylor checked in from the studio last week – and Weinberg has followed that with a shot of his snare drum, which is covered in blood.

Weinberg says: “In case you’re wondering what kind of album we’re making.”

Slipknot released their latest single All Out Life in October last year, with Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan previously telling Billboard that the as-yet-untitled record “breaks down to good v evil, or in this sense, evil v good.”

He added: “It's about being a human being and experiencing what you have in correlating it to this world. This world is ugly and it's supposed to be, and it has to be in order for art to lead to grandness and beauty.”

Slipknot will head out on a European tour this summer.