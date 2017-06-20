Chad Kroeger: Stone Sour sound like Nickelback lite

Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger has called out Corey Taylor and his Stone Sour bandmates and says they “sound like Nickelback lite.”

Kroeger also slams Slipknot for wearing masks and says that it’s nothing more than a “gimmick.”

He tells Metal Covenant: “I can’t think of another band that’s as diverse as we are. I can’t. And I don’t think that’s me talking from pride or ego. I mean, you’re sitting across the table. You know what you’re talking about.”

When pressed to name another band by the singer, the interviewer offers up Stone Sour to which Kroeger replies: “Yeah, because they’re trying to be Nickelback.”

He adds: “Corey Taylor has said some really nasty things about me before in the press. He talks about how easy it is to write a hit song. Well, show me. Show me. Write one. I have yet to hear one.

“They’re okay. But they’re not as good as Nickelback. They sound like Nickelback lite.”

Kroeger goes on to take a shot at Taylor’s other outfit Slipknot and says: “They had to put on masks and jump around. How good can your music be if you’ve got to beat each other up onstage and throw up in your own masks every night?

“Music shouldn’t come with a gimmick – music should just be music. None of my favourite music comes with a gimmick.

“He got tired of sitting behind a mask. He wanted people to know what he looks like so he started Stone Sour.”

Nickelback released their latest album Feed The Machine earlier this month via BMG and are about to embark on a North American tour.

