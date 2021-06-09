Slipknot’s new ‘God music ‘ album will be finished next month says Clown

Currently recording their new album in Los Angeles, Slipknot are ”hoping to be done by the end of July” on what Shawn ‘Clown‘ Crahan describes as “God music.”



With the band due to undertake a lengthy US tour from late September to early November, Crahan says that the follow-up to We Are Not Your Kind will “hopefully“ be released before the end of the year.



“I believe that this album is… It’s God music, man,” Clown tells 93X DJ Pablo. “It’s the centre of the beast for me. This is a whole other element.”

“We as a band have been trying to facilitate certain ideas in recording and songwriting. Songwriting isn’t always just giving our fans Psychosocials and Surfacings — without saying it, sometimes we can write those songs in our sleep; it’s so in us. It’s what we don’t know and what we don’t know how to pull out is what is the love for humanity. I wanna make a difference.”

Slipknot’s leader and founding member has previously likened the group’s forthcoming album to “a cobra in a basket.”

“You’re gonna open the basket,” he said. “You’re going to play, you’re going to charm and be charmed.”

Corey Taylor has said the new album is “pretty rad” and says “I can’t wait for people to hear it.”

Clown’s full 39 minute interview with 93X can be viewed below.