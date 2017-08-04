Corey Taylor proud of son Griffin after Stone Sour performance

Corey Taylor has spoken about his son Griffin’s Stone Sour stage debut.

The 14-year-old took over the mic from his father and proceeded to rip through Song #3 from the band’s new album Hydrograd in impressive style during their set at Holmdel’s PNC Banks Arts Center in New Jersey at the end of July.

Taylor looked delighted onstage – and now he’s spoken about his son’s performance and says: “I’ve never felt that kind of pride in my life.”

He tells Cincinnati radio station 102.7 WEBN: “I was so proud. I’m thinking about it now and I’m getting goosebumps. He handled it so well – he was so into it and just sang his ass off. It was so rad.

“We were all so into it that we were missing parts – we just kept making mistakes. It was, like, ‘The kid’s making us look good!’ So it was pretty rad. Just being able to see him do that, I’ve never felt that kind of pride in my life.”

Watch a video of Griffin’s performance below.

Stone Sour have just wrapped up their current run of shows in support of the new album, but will resume live duties in September.

It’ll also be Stone Sour, not Taylor’s Slipknot who would perform at this year’s Knotfest, which will take place at the Glen Helen Amphitheater And Festival Grounds in San Bernardino, California on Sunday, November 5.

The band feature in the latest issue of Metal Hammer which is out now. This month’s magazine is dedicated to the 90s and Stone Sour cover Rage Against The Machine’s Bombtrack on the free CD.

You can also read Metal Hammer, Classic Rock and Prog free online with a TeamRock+ subscription.

Sep 22: Greenwood Village Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 24: Omaha Sokol Auditorium, NE

Sep 27: St Paul Myth Live, MN

Sep 28: Fargo Civic Center, ND

Oct 03: Bethlehem Sands Event Center, PA

Oct 04: Niagara Falls The rapids Theatre, NY

Oct 08: Wichita The Cotillion, KS

Oct 10: Clive Seven Flags Event Center, IA

Oct 14: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Amphitheatre, TX

Oct 15: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Amphitheatre, TX

Oct 18: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA

Oct 19: Las Vegas House Of Blues, CA

Nov 04: San Bernardino Knotfest, CA

Nov 15: Copenhagen The Gray Hall, Denmark

Nov 16: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Nov 17: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 19: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 20: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 22: Brussels AB, Belgium

Nov 23: Eindhoven Klokgebouw, Netherlands

Nov 24: Paris Bataclan, France

Nov 26: Luxembourg Luxepo, Luxembourg

Nov 27: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 29: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Nov 30: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 01: Brighton Centre, UK

Dec 04: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Dec 05: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 06: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Dec 08: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 10: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Dec 11: Munich Zenith, Germany

Dec 12: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Dec 14: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Dec 15: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

