Watch Corey Taylor’s son Griffin sing with Stone Sour

Corey Taylor’s son Griffin joined Stone Sour onstage last night during their set at Holmdel’s PNC Banks Arts Center in New Jersey.

The 14-year-old took over the mic from his father and proceeded to rip through Song #3 from the band’s new album Hydrograd in impressive style – much to the delight of his dad.

After the show, Corey posted a picture of the two of them together on Instagram with the caption: “So proud of my boy. Thanks for sharing that with me, Jersey.”

Watch a clip of the performance below.

Earlier this week, Stone Sour bassist Johny Chow stopped the band’s show in Toronto to propose to his girlfriend. She said yes, and Taylor then dedicated Song #3 to the couple.

Stone Sour are currently on tour across North America with Korn and will head back to Europe for further dates later this year.

It was also recently confirmed that it would be Stone Sour, not Taylor’s Slipknot who would perform at this year’s Knotfest, which will take place at the Glen Helen Amphitheater And Festival Grounds in San Bernardino, California on Sunday, November 5.

The band feature in the brand new issue of Metal Hammer which is out now. This month’s magazine is dedicated to the 90s and Stone Sour cover Rage Against The Machine’s Bombtrack on the free CD.

You can also read Metal Hammer, Classic Rock and Prog free online with a TeamRock+ subscription.

A photo posted by on

Jul 29: Noblessville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 30:Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 01: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 02: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Muisc Center, OH

Sep 22: Greenwood Village Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 24: Omaha Sokol Auditorium, NE

Sep 27: St paul Myth Live, MN

Sep 28: Fargo Civic Center, ND

Oct 03: Bethlehem Sands Event Center, PA

Oct 04: Niagara Falls The rapids Theatre, NY

Oct 08: Wichita The Cotillion, KS

Oct 10: Clive Seven Flags Event Center, IA

Oct 14: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Amphitheatre, TX

Oct 15: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Amphitheatre, TX

Oct 18: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA

Oct 19: Las Vegas House Of Blues, CA

Nov 04: San Bernardino Knotfest, CA

Nov 15: Copenhagen The Gray Hall, Denmark

Nov 16: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Nov 17: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 19: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 20: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 22: Brussels AB, Belgium

Nov 23: Eindhoven Klokgebouw, Netherlands

Nov 24: Paris Bataclan, France

Nov 26: Luxembourg Luxepo, Luxembourg

Nov 27: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 29: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Nov 30: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 01: Brighton Centre, UK

Dec 04: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Dec 05: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 06: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Dec 08: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 10: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Dec 11: Munich Zenith, Germany

Dec 12: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Dec 14: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Dec 15: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Can Stone Sour make metal great again? Find out in the new issue of Metal Hammer