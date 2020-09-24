Corey Taylor takes aim at the far right and extreme left on pummelling new solo single Culture Head

Corey Taylor blasts political extremism on both sides of the spectrum on raging new single Culture Head.

“I don’t trust anyone who uses God as an excuse,” sings the Slipknot frontman over a massively heavy riff, before switching his sights elsewhere: “Your generation loves to bitch, bitch, bitch/Just stay in your niche, niche, niche.”

“It’s about being in the middle of the far right and extreme left, going, ‘You’re all full of shit,’” the singer tells Metal Hammer. “I was driving in my car and heard this machine doing the rhythm we mimicked

Culture Head is the fourth single to be released from his debut solo album, CMFT, which is released on October 2. It follows CMFT Must Be Stopped, Black Eyes Blue and HWY 666.

“I didn’t really have a clear vision [for the record] until I started putting the songs together,” Corey says. “And by ‘putting the songs together’, I mean figuring out what we were going to put on the album, because some of these songs go all the way back. I can remember writing the first two verses of HWY 666 in 10th grade.”

You can read the full interview with Corey in the current issue of Metal Hammer, which is onsale now.