Corey Taylor is working on a mystery project with his wife Alicia

Corey Taylor and his wife, Alicia, are apparently working on a mystery project together.

Details are still thin on the ground, but Alicia took to her Twitter account to tease fans with a cryptic message that suggests the pair have been cooking up something pretty special.

"CT and I have been working on a completely new project together (like we need another hobby)," she wrote via her Twitter account. "I CAN’T WAIT to share it with you!"

Suggestions from fans as to what the project might entail include everything from crocheting hats for animals to producing a horror movie, releasing a range of hair products and Corey Taylor joining Alicia's dance troupe the Cherry Bombs.

For now, only time will tell. Watch this space for updates.

Corey and Alicia aren't the only members of the Taylor family getting stuck into impressive recreational endeavours – Corey's son Griffin recently played his first ever headlining show with his band Vended in Iowa. The Taylor legacy remains in good hands.

