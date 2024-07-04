“My knees hurt!” Metalcore legends Converge are in the studio making their next album

Converge are in the studio working on album number 10.

The Massachusetts metalcore veterans’ drummer, Ben Koller, posted an update to Instagram on Tuesday (July 2), showing the band jamming what are presumably new songs.

Koller wrote as a caption: “My knees hurt!”

The album will be the band’s first standalone studio album since the release of The Dusk In Us in 2017.

The band collaborated with gothic singer/songwriter Chelsea Wolfe and Stephen Brodsky of alt-metal underdogs Cave In for a 2021 studio project called Bloodmoon: I.

In May, Koller posted on X (formerly Twitter), teasing what fans can expect from new Converge material.

“There is A LOT of new [Converge] material,” he wrote.

“I feel like I’m at Old Country metalcore Buffet and all the foods are RIFFS.”

He added in a reply: “It’s all over the place.

“We have crowdkilling, Fugazi, Mars Volta, Entombed, mathcore madness, slow Nate riffs where I play too fast, shitty riffs, emo riffs… This could be our best album yet no joke.

“We should proably [sic] ditch the shitty riffs though”

The drummer continued to hype up the album in a response to a fan, who asked what the music will sound like in comparison to Converge’s 2006 release No Heroes.

“Hard to say what the finished product will be but I will say that this feels like the most evolved, natural and fully realized bunch of material we have ever written,” he answered.

“It’s tough to try and compare it to other albums. No Heroes feels like another lifetime at this point.”

Koller teased in an Instagram post last year that Converge’s next album contains the heaviest riff the band have ever composed.

“Converge may have just written the heaviest riff of our career,” he put.

“Bunch of new songs in the slow cooker. Smelling real good so far.”

Wolfe recently told Metal Hammer that Converge are also working on a sequel to Bloodmoon: I.

“I’m not positive if I’ll be part of it, but there are plans to make Bloodmoon 2… I just don’t know when,” she said.

Converge have a small handful of live dates confirmed for 2024. See the full list below.

Jul 31: Brasov Rockstadt Extreme Fest, Romania

Aug 01: Budapest Dürer Kert, Hungary

Aug 02: Munich Free & Easy Festival, Germany

Aug 03: Düdingen Bad Bonn, Switzerland

Aug 04: Saint-Maurice-De-Gourdans Sylak Open Air, France

Sep 21: Worcester New England Metal & Hardcore Fest, MA

Nov 02: Mexico City Foro Veintiocho, Mexico

Nov 03: San José Casa Rohas, Costa Rica

Nov 05: Bogotá Zona 16, Colombia

Nov 07: Santiago Blondie, Chile

Nov 09: Abasto Uniclub, Argentina

Nov 10: São Paulo Cine Joia, Brazil