Converge announce new album The Dusk In Us

Converge have announced that they’ll release their first album since 2012 later this year.
The Dusk In Us will arrive on November 3 via Epitaph and Deathwish and is the follow-up to 2012’s All We Love We Leave Behind.
To mark the announcment, the band have launched a lyric video for brand new track Under Duress, which follows I Can Tell You About Pain and Eve which launched late last month.
A statement on the new release reads: “Upon first listen it’s apparent that Converge has evolved exponentially over the years.
“The raw emotion and anger of I Can Tell You About Pain is truly unsettling, while the seven and a half minute epic Eve shows the band pushing their melodic leanings to an incredible new level.”
Converge are about to tour across Europe. Find a list of their live dates, along with The Dusk In Us cover art and tracklist, below.
Converge The Dusk In Us tracklist
- A Single Tear
- Eye Of The Quarrel
- Under Duress
- Arkhipov Calm
- I Can Tell You About Pain
- The Dusk In Us
- Wildlife
- Murk & Marrow
- Trigger
- Broken By Light
- Cannibals
- Thousands Of Miles Between Us
- Reptilian
Converge 2017 tour dates
Aug 18: Britol ArcTangent, UK
Aug 19: Eisleben Destruction Derby Festival, Germany
Aug 20: Warsaw Zaklete Rewiry, Poland
Aug 21: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia
Aug 22: Vienna Arena, Austria
Aug 23: Munich Backstage, Germany
Aug 24: Aarau KiFF, Switzerland
Aug 25: Paris Le Trabendo, France
Aug 26: Tilburg 013, Netherlands