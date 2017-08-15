Trending

Converge announce new album The Dusk In Us

By News  

Converge will release The Dusk In Us - their first album since 2012 in November. Listen to new track Under Duress

Converge have announced that they’ll release their first album since 2012 later this year.

The Dusk In Us will arrive on November 3 via Epitaph and Deathwish and is the follow-up to 2012’s All We Love We Leave Behind.

To mark the announcment, the band have launched a lyric video for brand new track Under Duress, which follows I Can Tell You About Pain and Eve which launched late last month.

A statement on the new release reads: “Upon first listen it’s apparent that Converge has evolved exponentially over the years.

“The raw emotion and anger of I Can Tell You About Pain is truly unsettling, while the seven and a half minute epic Eve shows the band pushing their melodic leanings to an incredible new level.”

Converge are about to tour across Europe. Find a list of their live dates, along with The Dusk In Us cover art and tracklist, below.

Converge The Dusk In Us tracklist

  1. A Single Tear
  2. Eye Of The Quarrel
  3. Under Duress
  4. Arkhipov Calm
  5. I Can Tell You About Pain
  6. The Dusk In Us
  7. Wildlife
  8. Murk & Marrow
  9. Trigger
  10. Broken By Light
  11. Cannibals
  12. Thousands Of Miles Between Us
  13. Reptilian

Converge 2017 tour dates

Aug 18: Britol ArcTangent, UK
Aug 19: Eisleben Destruction Derby Festival, Germany
Aug 20: Warsaw Zaklete Rewiry, Poland
Aug 21: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia
Aug 22: Vienna Arena, Austria
Aug 23: Munich Backstage, Germany
Aug 24: Aarau KiFF, Switzerland
Aug 25: Paris Le Trabendo, France
Aug 26: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

