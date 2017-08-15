Converge announce new album The Dusk In Us

Converge have announced that they’ll release their first album since 2012 later this year.

The Dusk In Us will arrive on November 3 via Epitaph and Deathwish and is the follow-up to 2012’s All We Love We Leave Behind.

To mark the announcment, the band have launched a lyric video for brand new track Under Duress, which follows I Can Tell You About Pain and Eve which launched late last month.

A statement on the new release reads: “Upon first listen it’s apparent that Converge has evolved exponentially over the years.

“The raw emotion and anger of I Can Tell You About Pain is truly unsettling, while the seven and a half minute epic Eve shows the band pushing their melodic leanings to an incredible new level.”

Converge are about to tour across Europe. Find a list of their live dates, along with The Dusk In Us cover art and tracklist, below.

Converge The Dusk In Us tracklist

A Single Tear Eye Of The Quarrel Under Duress Arkhipov Calm I Can Tell You About Pain The Dusk In Us Wildlife Murk & Marrow Trigger Broken By Light Cannibals Thousands Of Miles Between Us Reptilian

Aug 18: Britol ArcTangent, UK

Aug 19: Eisleben Destruction Derby Festival, Germany

Aug 20: Warsaw Zaklete Rewiry, Poland

Aug 21: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia

Aug 22: Vienna Arena, Austria

Aug 23: Munich Backstage, Germany

Aug 24: Aarau KiFF, Switzerland

Aug 25: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Aug 26: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

