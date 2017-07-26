Converge return with first material since 2012

Converge have returned with a new single titled I Can Tell You About Pain.

It’s the Massachusetts outfit’s first material since 2012 album All We Love We Leave Behind and is out now on digital formats and on 7-inch single via Epitaph and Deathwish, with the band releasing a creepy and disturbing video for the brutal track.

I Can Tell You About Pain is backed by Eve and both the video and stream of the B-side can be found below.

A statement on the new release reads: “Upon first listen it’s apparent that Converge has evolved exponentially over the years.

“The raw emotion and anger of I Can Tell You About Pain is truly unsettling, while the seven and a half minute epic Eve shows the band pushing their melodic leanings to an incredible new level.”

Converge are about to embark on a North American tour, which will be followed by a run of European dates. Find a list of all Converge’s live shows below.

Jul 28: Chicago Thalia Hall, IL

Jul 29: Detroit St Andrew’s Hall, MI

Jul 30: Pittsburgh Rex Theater, PA

Jul 31: Buffalo Waiting Room, NY

Aug 01: Monreal Metropolis, QC

Aug 02: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Aug 03: New Haven College St Music Hall, CT

Aug 04: Brooklyn Warsaw, NY

Aug 05: Brooklyn Warsaw, NY

Aug 06: Boston Royale, MA

Aug 07: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Aug 18: Britol ArcTangent, UK

Aug 19: Eisleben Destruction Derby Festival, Germany

Aug 20: Warsaw Zaklete Rewiry, Poland

Aug 21: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia

Aug 22: Vienna Arena, Austria

Aug 23: Munich Backstage, Germany

Aug 24: Aarau KiFF, Switzerland

Aug 25: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Aug 26: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Sep 28: Brooklyn Steel, NY

Nov 10-12: McDade Sound On Sound Fest, TX

