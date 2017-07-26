Converge return with first material since 2012

Converge have returned with a new single titled I Can Tell You About Pain.
It’s the Massachusetts outfit’s first material since 2012 album All We Love We Leave Behind and is out now on digital formats and on 7-inch single via Epitaph and Deathwish, with the band releasing a creepy and disturbing video for the brutal track.
I Can Tell You About Pain is backed by Eve and both the video and stream of the B-side can be found below.
A statement on the new release reads: “Upon first listen it’s apparent that Converge has evolved exponentially over the years.
“The raw emotion and anger of I Can Tell You About Pain is truly unsettling, while the seven and a half minute epic Eve shows the band pushing their melodic leanings to an incredible new level.”
Converge are about to embark on a North American tour, which will be followed by a run of European dates. Find a list of all Converge’s live shows below.
Converge 2017 tour dates
Jul 28: Chicago Thalia Hall, IL
Jul 29: Detroit St Andrew’s Hall, MI
Jul 30: Pittsburgh Rex Theater, PA
Jul 31: Buffalo Waiting Room, NY
Aug 01: Monreal Metropolis, QC
Aug 02: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON
Aug 03: New Haven College St Music Hall, CT
Aug 04: Brooklyn Warsaw, NY
Aug 05: Brooklyn Warsaw, NY
Aug 06: Boston Royale, MA
Aug 07: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA
Aug 18: Britol ArcTangent, UK
Aug 19: Eisleben Destruction Derby Festival, Germany
Aug 20: Warsaw Zaklete Rewiry, Poland
Aug 21: Bratislava Majestic Music Club, Slovakia
Aug 22: Vienna Arena, Austria
Aug 23: Munich Backstage, Germany
Aug 24: Aarau KiFF, Switzerland
Aug 25: Paris Le Trabendo, France
Aug 26: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Sep 28: Brooklyn Steel, NY
Nov 10-12: McDade Sound On Sound Fest, TX