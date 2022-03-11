Converge announce first Converge Bloodmoon UK/Europe tour

Off the back of their highly acclaimed album, Bloodmoon: I last year, Converge have announced their first UK/EU tour with Chelsea Wolfe under their collaborative project title Converge Bloodmoon.

Metal Hammer described the release as an "album that needed to be made: a chest tighteningly exciting and thoroughly atypical piece of work from a band who have not just redefined themselves, but also the entire heavy metal landscape. Again.”

Comprised of Jacob Bannon, Kurt Ballou, Nate Newton, Ben Koller, Chelsea Wolfe, Stephen Brodsky and Ben Chisholm, the supergroup will be making their way across the pond this summer, with the tour starting with an appearance at Hellfest in France on June 25.

They'll continue on to London, Manchester, Haarlem and Berlin before finishing up at Roskilde Festival on July 2.

Tickets will go on sale on March 14 at 11am CET / 10am UK time.

The Bloodmoon collaboration first came together in 2006 at Roadburn festival. The seven-piece performed reworked Converge material under the name Blood Moon. Despite the supergroup finding that they worked well together, they could not begin an official collab until years later when their schedules allowed.

Check out the tour dates below:

Jun 25: Clisson Hellfest, FR

Jun 27: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, DE

Jun 28: London Alexandra Palace Theatre, UK

Jun 29: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Jun 30: Haarlem Philharmonie, NL

Jul 01: Berlin Astra, DE

Jul 02: Roskilde Roskilde Festival, DK