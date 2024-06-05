"We pretty much wrote every single song when we were wrecked": Confidence Man announce new album 3AM (LA LA LA) and take naked helicopter rides on new single I Can't Lose You

Confidence Man have announced the arrival of their new album, 3AM (LA LA LA), due out on October 18 via CHAOS/Polydor/I OH YOU.

Alongside the news, the Aussie duo have shared a daring music video for their new single I Can't Lose You, which features the pair taking naked helicopter rides and posing on the vehicle's moving rotors.

The track itself is a summery, 90s-inspired piece of dance-pop, with pulsing bass and distorted vocals.

Speaking of the forthcoming new album, Sugar Bones says: “It’s a fucked up sort of world. It's 3am, it’s never not 3am, and we party all the time.”

Janet Planet adds: "We pretty much wrote every single song when we were wrecked. We’d get blasted and stay up till 9am coming up with music, but we noticed that 3am was the hottest time for when we were on it and the best ideas were coming out.”

Of the 90s dance influences on the record, she continues: "We wanted to revisit those sounds and then add pop hooks and vocals to them. I feel like that hasn't really been done before, besides The Prodigy.”

Confidence Man are set to appear at Glastonbury Festival this year on The Other Stage.

Watch the video for I Can't Lose You below:

3AM (LA LA LA) tracklist:

1.⁠ ⁠WHO KNOWS WHAT YOU'LL FIND?

2.⁠ ⁠I CAN'T LOSE YOU

3.⁠ ⁠CONTROL

4.⁠ ⁠SO WHAT

5.⁠ ⁠BREAKBEAT

6.⁠ ⁠SICKO

7.⁠ ⁠REAL MOVE TOUCH (FEAT SWEETIE IRIE)

8.⁠ ⁠FAR OUT ⁠

9.⁠ ⁠JANE

10.⁠ ⁠⁠SO TRU

11.⁠ ⁠WRONG IDEA

12.⁠ ⁠3AM (LA LA LA)