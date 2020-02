Comedy Of Errors have released their fifth album, Spirit.

It follows 2013’s Fanfare & Fantasy and includes the 45-minute title track, a second piece called Epilogue, and a cut-down single version of the opening number.

A teaser video, below, offers clips from the release.

Spirit is on sale now. The Scottish band open for Lifesigns at Glasgow’s King Tuts on January 22, delivering an all-new set including material from the album. They play Glasgow’s Classic Grand with Pallas on February 20.