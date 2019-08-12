Coldbones announced as support for Voyager tour

UK prog rockers Coldbones have been announced as support act for Voyager on their September Flying Colours tour of the UK.

The Kent-based trio will support the Australian proggers at their gigs in London, Bristol, Birmingham and Manchester, bringing their of blend of prog, shoegaze, metal and atmospheric soundscapes to the table.

Voyager will also be appearing at this year's Space Rocks event at London's Indigo At O2 on September 21. They will also be appearing at Euroblast and Progpower Europe Festivals.

The full dates are:

Sep 21: London Indigo 2 Space Rocks, UK

Sep 22: London 229, UK

Sep 23: Bristol The Lanes, UK

Sep 24: Birmingham The Flapper, UK

Sep 25: Manchester Satan’s Hollow, UK

Sep 29: Cologne Euroblast Festival, Germany

Oct 04: Baarlo Progpower Europe, Netherlands

