Coheed's Claudio Sanchez pens children's book

Coheed And Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez has written a children’s book due for release in the winter.

Sanchez says Kid Crazy And The Kilowatt King is “about a kid that teaches a greedy king the value of the word please.”

Published by One Peace Books, it will be available in hardcover from October 4 and features illustrations by Arthur Mask. It can be pre-ordered now via Amazon.

Meanwhile, Coheed have recorded a live video for Funny Or Die poking fun at US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s statements about refusing to consider President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Merrick Garland. It can be viewed below.

Coheed are on tour in support of latest album The Color Before The Sun.

Mar 25: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Mar 26: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Mar 27: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

May 05: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia

May 06: Melbourne Max Watt’s, Australia

May 07: Melbourne Max Watt’s, Australia

May 10: Brisbane Max Watt’s, Australia

May 11: Adelaide The Gov, Australia

May 13: Perth Capitol, Australia

May 21: Maryland Heights Pointfest, MO

May 22: Schaghticoke Rockin’ Derby Festival, NY