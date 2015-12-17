Coheed man Sanchez in Adele cover

Coheed And Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez has released a cover of Adele’s hit single Hello.

He’s dedicated the acoustic version of the track to his mother, who he reveals heaped praise on the band’s latest album The Color Before The Sun.

Sanchez says: “For my mother, who told me the new Coheed record is just as good, if not better, than the new Adele. Honestly, what else is a mother suppose to say to her son. I love you, mom.”

Sanchez and his Coheed bandmates will play three shows in the UK early next year in support of their latest record – the first non-concept album of their career.

Adele’s Hello gets rock treatment