Musician Anthony Vincent has covered pop star Adele’s hit single Hello in the style of 25 different artists.

And he gives a nod to names from the world of rock and metal on the track, including Alice In Chains, ELO, Deftones, Guns N’ Roses, Pink Floyd, Dimmu Borgir and Green Day. Hear it below.

Vincent has previously featured Halestorm and Linkin Park covers on his popular Ten Second Songs channel on YouTube.