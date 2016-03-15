Coheed And Cambria release 2nd Island promo

Coheed And Cambria have released a new music video for their track Island.

It’s taken from latest album The Color Before The Sun – their first non-concept release. It’s the second video they’ve made for the track, the first being issued last year.

Mainman Claudio Sanchez says: “When I think of these two iconic characters, I think of opposite attraction. I think of myself and my wife. How two opposite ends of a spectrum can create harmony and balance.

“In one way or another, these characters have been paired up with like-minded love interests – the bat and the cat, the alien and the Amazonian. I wanted to bring the Dark and the Light together.”

Last week, the band spoke about their feelings on progressive music as part of the Into The Machine web series.

Mar 17: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Mar 19: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Mar 21: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ

Mar 22: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

Mar 23: San Francisco The Masonic, CA

Mar 25: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Mar 26: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Mar 27: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

May 05: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia

May 06: Melbourne Max Watt’s, Australia

May 07: Melbourne Max Watt’s, Australia

May 10: Brisbane Max Watt’s, Australia

May 11: Adelaide The Gov, Australia

May 13: Perth Capitol, Australia

May 21: Maryland Heights Pointfest, MO

May 22: Schaghticoke Rockin’ Derby Festival, NY