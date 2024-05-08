Coheed & Cambria drop surprise new single The Joke. Listen here...

US prog rock quartet Coheed and Cambria have released a surprise new standalone single, The Joke, and you can watch the band's brand new video for it below, which features The Amory Wars character Al The Killer.

The Joke was recorded during sessions for the band's 2022 album Vaxis - Act II: A Window Of The Waking Mind while the single's B-side Deranged was previously released in 2011 as part of the Batman: Arkham City soundtrack and focuses on the co-dependent relationship between Batman and The Joker. The song has been remixed and remastered for its return to DSPs after being away for a few years.

"The meaning behind The Joke is basically 'if you need a punching bag, I’ll be that guy'," reveals Coheed leader Claudio Sanchez.

The Joke will be available as two coloured 7" vinyl options; swamp green & blood mix (limited to 2500) and coke bottle clear with blood splatter (limited to 1000).

In other Coheed news, the first issue of the final chapter of Sanchez’s revered sci-fi comic series The Amory Wars is in stores today via Boom! Studios.

Coheed head out on a joint-headline US tour with Primus this summer, and will perform their 2005 album, Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV: From Fear Through The Eyes Of Madness in full at When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas in October.

Get The Joke.

