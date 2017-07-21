Code Orange & Creeper tracks set for WWE NXT Takeover

Tracks by Code Orange and Creeper have been selected as official theme songs for next month’s WWE NXT Takeover: Brooklyn.

The event will take place on August 20 at the Barclays Center and will see stars including Shinsuke Nakamura, Samoa Joe, Bayley, Asuka, Bobby Roode and Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas battle it out in the ring in New York.

Tracks to be featured are Code Orange’s Bleeding In The Blur and Creeper’s Poison Pens, while Phil Ade feat Saba Abraha & Tate Kobang’s No Fear will also be included on the night.

NXT founder Triple H confirmed the news on Twitter via a short video. Watch it below.

Code Orange released their third studio album Forever in January this year, while Creeper’s debut album Eternity, In Your Arms arrived in March.

Both bands have live dates scheduled this year. Find a list of their tour dates below.

Jul 29: Philadelphia This Is hardcore, PA

Aug 20: Las Vegas Psycho, NV

Sep 01: Amityville Revolution Bar & Music Hall, NY

Sep 02: Toronto Hard Luck, ON

Sep 03: Montreal La Sala Rossa, QC

Oct 14: The Woodlands Monster Energy Houston Open Air, TX

Oct 21: Sacramento Monster Energy Aftershock, CA

Nov 05: San Bernardino Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, CA

Jul 21: Auburn Hills The Palace, MI

Jul 22: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 23: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Jul 24: Milwaukee Henry Maier Festival Park, WI

Jul 26: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 27: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre, KS

Jul 28: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Jul 29: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Jul 30: Houston NRG Park, TX

Aug 01: Las Cruces State university Intramural Field, NM

Aug 04: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium Parking Lot, CA

Aug 06: Pomona Fairplex Park, CA

Dec 03: Glasgow ABC, UK

Dec 04: Birmingham Institute, UK

Dec 05: Bristol Trinity, UK

Dec 07: London Shepherds Bush Empire, UK

Dec 09: Manchester Albert Hall, UK

Dec 10: Southampton Guildhall, UK

