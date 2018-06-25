Clutch share new single How To Shake Hands

Clutch have released a stream of their new single How To Shake Hands.

It’s taken from Neil Fallon, Tim Sult, Dan Maines and Jean-Paul Gaster’s upcoming studio album Book Of Bad Decisions.

The follow-up to 2015’s Psychic Warfare will arrive on September 7 via their own Weathermaker Music label, with the band first revealing How To Shake Hands at last year’s Download festival in the UK.

Speaking about the new album, vocalist Fallon said: “Naming a record is a hand-wringing exercise – it’s like naming a child. Personally, I was reluctant to name it after a song because that catapults that song into the limelight.

“But thinking about it, Book Of Bad Decisions really grew on me because it implies that every song is a chapter in this book of bad decisions.”

Last month, Clutch released the first single from the record in the shape of Gimme The Keys and will return to the UK for five shows in December.

Clutch - Book Of Bad Decisions tracklist

1. Gimme The Keys

2. Spirit Of ’76

3. Book Of Bad Decisions

4. How To Shake Hands

5. In Walks Barbarella

6. Vision Quest

7. Weird Times

8. Emily Dickinson

9. Sonic Counselor

10. A Good Fire

11. Ghoul Wrangler

12. HB Is In Control

13. Hot Bottom Feeder

14. Paper & Strife

15. Lorelei

Clutch - Book Of Bad Decisions

Clutch 2018 UK tour dates

Dec 18: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 19: Glasgow O2 Academy

Dec 20: Manchester Academy

Dec 21: London O2 Academy Brixton

Dec 22: Birmingham O2 Academy