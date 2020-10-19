Clutch launch mammoth limited edition box set for Record Store Day

Maryland rockers Clutch are the latest band to clamber gleefully aboard the Record Store Day bandwagon, announcing the release of The Obelisk, a multi-disc set due to land on the third of this year's "drop days", October 24.

The Obelisk will include of all of Clutch’s vinyl releases for Weathermaker Music, chronologically kicking off with 2002's Live At The Googolplex and climaxing with 2018's Book Of Bad Decisions.

The 12 albums are presented as six double LP's, three single albums and three 12" picture discs. It'll arrive in a box that also includes contains a Clutch-branded turntable mat and a square, artist signed lithograph. What's more, there's only 2000 of them. Full details below.

Clutch are due to perform at Ramblin’ Man Fair 2021, which will take place at Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, on July 16-18. The band will join a lineup that also features Foghat, The Quireboys, Massive Wagons, The Steel Woods, The New Roses, Bad Touch, Hands Off Gretel and These Wicked Rivers, and will be performing three shows over the course of the weekend.

Tickets are on sale now. Record Store Day Drop Day One was on August 29, while Drop Day Two took place on September 26.

Clutch - The Obelisk

1. Full Fathom Five (2xLP)

2. Live At The Googolplex (LP picture disc)

3. Jam Room (LP picture disc)

4. Pitchfork and Lost Needles (LP picture disc)

5. La Curandera (LP)

6. Strange Cousins From The West (2xLP)

7. Blast Tyrant (2xLP)

8. Robot Hive / Exodus (2xLP)

9. From Beale Street To Oblivion (2xLP)

10. Earth Rocker (LP)

11. Psychic Warfare (LP)

12. Book Of Bad Decisions (2xLP)