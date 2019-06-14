Clutch announce European winter tour

Clutch have announced a run of European tour dates which will take place throughout December.

Neil Fallon, Tim Sult, Dan Maines and Jean-Paul Gaster will kick off the live shows at Strasbourg’s La Laiterie on December 7 and wrap things up at Nottingham’s Rock City on December 20 – one of four English shows.

They’ll be joined on the road by Kamchatka and Graveyard.

Drummer Gaster says: “We are super excited to have Kamchatka and Graveyard out with us on this year's European tour. We are massive fans of both bands.

“Joakim of Graveyard is one of my favourite singers out there today. I look forward to watching him and the band put down some serious grooves.

“Of course our friends Kamchatka always bring the boogie so get there early and be ready for an evening of good old rock’n’roll. See you soon!”

Clutch have organised the tour in support of their most recent studio album Book Of Bad Decisions, which launched in 2018.

Tickets will go on sale from 10am local time on June 19.

Earlier this week, Clutch released a lyric video for their new single Evil – a track originally written by American blues musician Willie Dixon and made famous by Howlin’ Wolf in 1954.

The song is the first in a planned series of studio recordings that will make up the Weathermaker Vault Series.

Clutch are currently on tour across Europe and will return to North America for further live performances throughout the summer.

Clutch winter European 2019 tour

Dec 07: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Dec 08: Villeurbanne Transbordeur, France

Dec 10: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain

Dec 11: Madrid Sala But, Spain

Dec 14: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Dec 15: Artigues-pres-Bordeaux, France

Dec 17: Southampton O2 Guildhall, UK

Dec 18: London Roundhouse, UK

Dec 19: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Dec 20: Nottingham Rock City, UK