Clutch's Book Of Bad Decisions named Classic Rock's best album of 2018

Clutch's 12th studio album Book Of Bad Decisions has been voted the Best Album Of 2018 by Classic Rock staff and writers.

When Classic Rock reviewed the album in September, we said "If any other band had made an album this great, the world of rock’n’roll would have tilted on its axis. But it’s Clutch we’re talking about, and this is what they do."

The album beat out beat out stiff competition from the likes of The Struts, Slash feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Halestorm and Judas Priest for the number one slot.

"We were surprised and excited to learn Book of Bad Decisions was chosen for 2018’s Classic Rock’s #1 album of the year," says Clutch drummer Jean-Paul Gaster. "We grew up listening to classic rock before it was Classic Rock, so it’s an honour to be in the company of such giants. Thank you Classic Rock magazine and thank you to our incredible fans!"

Clutch's UK tour kicks off in Bristol this evening. Tickets are on sale now.

