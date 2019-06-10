Listen to Clutch’s Evil cover of a Willie Dixon classic

Clutch have released a lyric video for their new single Evil.

The song was originally written by American blues musician Willie Dixon, with Howlin’ Wolf releasing the track through Chess Records in 1954.

Clutch have now released their take on Evil, which is the first in a planned series of studio recordings that will make up the Weathermaker Vault Series.

Clutch frontman Neil Fallon explains: “We’ve had a good amount of downtime since our last tour. And since the devil finds work for idle hands, we kept ourselves busy by recording some tunes. Evil is the first of them – a song we’ve loved for many many years.”

Evil is the first new music from Clutch since the band’s last studio album Book Of Bad Decisions, which launched in 2018.

Clutch are currently preparing to return to the UK and Europe for a run of festival shows – including appearances at Download, Copenhell and the Graspop Metal Meeting.

The band will then return to North America for further live performances throughout the summer.