Clown on current Slipknot era: This is the most fun I’ve ever had

Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan says that since Slipknot released We Are Not Your Kind, he’s having the most fun he’s ever had in the band.

The follow-up to 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter has made a huge impact since it launched last month, hitting the no.1 spot in the UK and in the US – and Crahan reports that everything is clicking in the group at the moment – and he’s loving it.

He tells Kerrang: “This is the greatest time of Slipknot. We worked so hard for so long and it was really hard to stop and enjoy the success and enjoy what was happening around us.

“You get those sorts of traits when you’re older, and we’re older now – we’re 20 years in. And all the hard work, and all the blood, and losing people… it all makes you stronger.

“I refuse not to understand what’s happening around me. It’s just a wonderful time to be in Slipknot, to be around Slipknot, and it’s a wonderful time to watch and experience Slipknot.”

He adds: “I feel like everything we are is working at its full potential. Our management, booking agent, lawyers, label, our fans, ourselves – I feel like all of us are just working to the best benefit of Slipknot to get the vision out.

“That’s really what it is. It’s the most fun I’ve ever had, and I’d be bullshitting you, but I don’t feel like we’ve grown up, but I just feel like we’ve found a way to understand what we don’t want to deal with, and it’s effortless for everyone.”

Slipknot are currently on tour on their Knotfest Roadshow across North America, and earlier this week, they revealed the bills for their Knotfest appearances in Mexico and Colombia.

Slipknot will return to the UK and Europe early next year.