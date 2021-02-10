Clive Mitten releases teaser video for Suite Cryptique solo album

Clive Mitten has released a teaser video for his upcoming album Suite Cryptique: Recomposing Twelfth Night 1978-1983, his reworking of old Twelfth Night material in an orchestra style, which will be released in March.

The five minute video offers a minute preview of each of the five trracks on the new double album: Part One: Live At The Target, Part Two: Live (And Let Live), Part Three: The Collector, Part Four: Fact and Fiction and Part Five: Creepshow. You can watch the trailer in full below.

"I had for some forty years wanted to revisit the early years of Twelfth Night, Mitten tells Prog. "I had it in my head that I could do strange and wonderful things with the music. I knew that it would be a huge undertaking, particularly as I never do things by halves. Then on 23 March 2020 the first lockdown occurred and I saw my chance. 10 months later the two-hour Suite Cryptique is done, all recorded at home in a virtual world of orchestral music. I am very pleased with it."

Suite Cryptique has been written, arranged, recorded and produced by Mitten. The cover painting is by former Twelfth Night singer, the late Geoff Mann (who sadly passed away on February 5, 1993), one of a number of sketches Mann made in 1982 while the band were recording the Fact & Fiction album. Manns wife Jane acts as strings consultant on the album.

Pre-order Suite Cryptique: Recomposing Twelfth Night 1978-1983.