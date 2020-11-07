Clive Mitten re-works early Twelfth Night for new album

Former Twelfth Night member Clive Mitten has announced that work is underway on a new C: Live Collective release which will see Mitten and singer Mark Spencer re-working a raft of early Twelfth Night material in an "orchestral and cinematic" style.

"Mark Spencer and I are recording an orchestral/cinematic take on the early years of Twelfth Night," Mitten tells Prog. "Mark is singing and I am undertaking radical re-imaginings of the music.

An epic re-working of The Collector and Creepshow form the centrepiece of the new music, as well as Love Song. There will also be a 25-minute orchestra suite entitled Jan Six Hits The Cryptic Suite Spot comprising the following Twelfth Night tracks:

Afghan Red

After the Eclipse

C.R.A.B

East of Eden

East to West

End of the Endless Majority

Fact and Fiction

Human Being

The Ceiling Speaks

The Poet Sniffs a Flower

Sequences

We Are Sane

World Without End

"This is something I have long wanted to do," explains Mitten. "Much of the music I wrote and have always seen more ideas in many of the pieces than has been shown to date."