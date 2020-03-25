Classic album artwork redesigned for the age of social distancing

Los Angeles-based design consultancy Activista have launched a series of Photoshopped classic album sleeves to underscore the importance of social distancing during the current outbreak of coronavirus.

The albums include The Beatles' iconic Abbey Road, with the band members keeping a suitable distance from each other, Fleetwood Mac's Rumours ("Do the same as Mick and Stevie and stay six feet away from each other and stop the spread," say Activista), and U2's classic Joshua Tree.

Also benefitting from the social distancing treatment are The Ramones' Anthology, Blondie's self-titled debut, and Kiss's Hotter Than Hell. "If you wanna rock and roll all night, do it from home," advise the agency.

The collection was put together by Activista's art director Paco Conde and copywriter Beto Fernandez.

“The original idea was movie posters,” Conde tells Adweek. “But we thought album covers could be a simple visual solution. The main criteria was that the cover should be iconic enough for people to recognise across the world with just one look."

He adds, "With these album covers, at least we’re making people smile. But at the same time, we’re making the message clear: the importance of keeping your distance. As a friend of mine has said, ‘Better to be six feet apart than six feet under.'"

See more of Activista's social distancing covers below.

