Clapton film set for silver screen

Eric Clapton’s run of shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall in May this year is to be documented in a film which will hit cinemas across Europe on September 14.

He played seven nights at the iconic venue in May to celebrate his 70th birthday and to mark his 50th year in the music business.

The film titled Eric Clapton: Live At The Royal Albert Hall – Slowhand At 70 will feature tracks including Layla, I Shot The Sheriff, Tears In Heaven and Wonderful Tonight.

In addition to the live footage, the screenings will feature interviews with musicians Paul Carrack, Andy Fairweather Lowe and Chris Stainton.

Find a screening via Clapton’s official site.

Clapton previously released the three-disc collection Forever Man to tie in with the London shows and the two he played at New York’s Madison Square Garden the same month.

Slowhand was inducted into the Blues Hall Of Fame earlier this year.