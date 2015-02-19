Clapton to enter Blues Hall Of Fame

Eric Clapton is to be inducted into the Blues Hall Of Fame, the Blues Foundation has confirmed.

He’ll be honoured at a gala event in Memphis, Tennessee, alongside Little Richard and Griffin Brothers Orchestra singer Tommy Brown. They join more than 130 artists to have been inducted since 1980.

The 36th annual ceremony takes place on May 7 following two days of celebrations, to be followed by the opening of the Blues Hall Of Fame museum and concert hall on May 8.

Foundation bosses say: “Eric has been tapped for induction for his many musical achievements, as well as for his role as a populariser of the entire genre.

“He brought the blues to audiences in his native Britain and throughout the world, illuminating the work of the artists who inspired him.”

Last year Slowhand discussed his plans to retire in the near future, saying: “I don’t want to work that hard any more.” He added of blues music: “The guitar is in safe hands. There’s always going to be someone, no matter how much dross is going on, who is curious and wants to know, ‘Can I get anything like that?’”

Find out more on the Blues Hall Of Fame.