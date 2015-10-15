CJ Wildheart streams Robot title track

CJ Wildheart has released a lyric video for the title track from his upcoming album Robot.

The follow-up to 2014’s Mable has been made possible thanks to a crowdfunding campaign which smashed its target after just six days – and still has 120 days remaining.

In addition, The Wildhearts man has announced a 2016 UK tour, kicking off in Huddersfield on February 18.

He says: “I’ll be heading out on tour in February with a full band, playing tracks from my solo albums as well as classic tracks from The Jellys and Honeycrack.

“I’m delighted to announce that my band will consist of Jason Bowld on drums, Lee Wray on bass and Chris Catalyst on guitar.”

Robot can be pre-ordered from Wildheart’s PledgeMusic page.

CJ Wildheart 2016 UK tour

Feb 18: Huddersfield Parish

Feb 19: Newcastle Think Tank

Feb 20: Glasgow Audio

Feb 21: Edinburgh Bannerman’s

Feb 25: Bristol Thekla

Feb 26: Southampton Joiners

Feb 27: London Hoxton Square Bar

Feb 28: Nottingham Rock City