Circus Maximus to release Havoc

Circus Maximus have announced their latest album entitled Havoc will be released on March 18.

It’ll be the Norwegian outfit’s first studio outing since 2012’s Nine and will be issued via Frontiers Music Srl.

Guitarist Mats Haugen says: “The theme on this new album is about moments and experiences in life that lead to love and hate.

“Metaphorically, it’s about succumbing to fire and striving to cope with the aftermath of decisions when overshadowed by the love we have for others and ourselves.”

The band have also announced an initial run of shows to support the release, with more dates to be added in due course.

Feb 06: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Feb 13: Stavanger Folken, Norway

Feb 27: Trondheim Rockheim, Norway

Mar 08: Nurnberg Z-Bau, Germany

Mar 09: Munich Backstage, Germany

Mar 10: Pratteln Z7 Mini, Switzerland

Mar 11: Brescia Colony Club, Italy

Mar 12: Rome Traffic Club, Italy

Mar 13: Genova, L’Angelo Azzurro, Italy

Mar 15: Barcelona Razzmatazz 2, Spain

Mar 16: Madrid Caracol, Spain