Circuline unveil new line-up featuring Dave Bainbridge and Kyros' Shelby Logan Warne

US prog rockers Circuline have unveiled a new-look line-up that features Lifesigns and Iona guitarist Dave Bainbridge and Kyros keyboard player and singer Shelby Logan Warne on bass. They join founding member Andrew Colyer, drummer Darin Brannon and lead vocalist Natalie Brown.

Circuline have just released their latest album C.O.R.E. through the Inner Nova Music label. The album explores themes in romantic relationships, surviving abuse, finding one’s own personal power, and the turbulent times in which we live. You can watch an album launch video below, where the band discuss the album and recent personnel changes.

"Written and recorded between 2018 and 2023, for this album we really wanted to keep all of the writing “in-house” within the band," explains Colyer. "So, the majority of the material was written by myself, Darin, and Natalie. Billy Spillane had input into almost every song before he decided it was time to move on.

"Two of the songs were co-written with Matt Dorsey, who is still a good friend and colleague of ours - I’m performing with his band at the International ProgStock Festival this year. Alek Darson had invaluable input during the writing and arranging stages.

"Shelby and Dave brought new perspectives and their own unique artistry to these songs, and we couldn’t be happier with the result. The icing on the cake is to have our good friend Joe Deninzon (Kansas, Stratospheerius) as a guest artist for some killer electric violin parts!"

The band have also announced the C.O.R.E. Virtual Tour, which begins in January 2024, and will consist of 56 events in 48 weeks, with Single releases, Lyric videos, Official videos, Behind the Scenes videos, and Livestream Q&A events where the band is able to connect with their fans around the world. You can find out more information from the flyer below.

