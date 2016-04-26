Circle II Circle release Somewhere lyric video

Circle II Circle have released a lyric video for their track Somewhere.

The song originally featured on the band’s album Reign Of Darkness, issued via earMusic in 2015.

Frontman Zachary Stevens said: “You might say that Reign Of Darkness represents a musical reinvention for us, but the minute you hear each song you know right away that it’s Circle II Circle.

“We wanted to pay homage to the past, but we also wanted to create a musical renaissance within our genre that is fresh and energetic. This is an album that will positively pave the way for our future.”

Later this week, the band will embark on a European tour in support of their seventh album.

Circle II Circle 2016 European tour

Apr 26: Nuremberg Der Cult, Germany

Apr 27: Graz Explosiv, Austria

Apr 28: Rome Traffic Live Club, Italy

Apr 29: Milan Legends Club, Italy

Apr 30: Lenzburg Met Bar, Czech Republic

May 01: Morlenbach Live Music Hall, Germany

May 03: Munich Backstage Club, Germany

May 04: Siegburg Kubana, Germany

May 05: Roeselare Verlichte Geest, Belgium

May 06: Landgraaf Oefenbunker, Netherlands

May 07: Amersfoort Fluor, Netherlands

May 08: Rotterdam Baroeg, Netherlands

May 10: Hamburg Rock Cafe St Pauli, Germany

May 11: Szczecin Rockers Club, Poland

May 12: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

May 13: Nitra Frankie Rock Club, Slovakia

May 14: Budapest Barba Negra Track, Hungary

May 15: Brno Metro Music Bar, Czech Republic

May 16: Prague Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic