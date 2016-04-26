Circle II Circle release Somewhere lyric video

Circle II Circle have released a lyric video for their track Somewhere.
The song originally featured on the band’s album Reign Of Darkness, issued via earMusic in 2015.
Frontman Zachary Stevens said: “You might say that Reign Of Darkness represents a musical reinvention for us, but the minute you hear each song you know right away that it’s Circle II Circle.
“We wanted to pay homage to the past, but we also wanted to create a musical renaissance within our genre that is fresh and energetic. This is an album that will positively pave the way for our future.”
Later this week, the band will embark on a European tour in support of their seventh album.
Circle II Circle 2016 European tour
Apr 26: Nuremberg Der Cult, Germany
Apr 27: Graz Explosiv, Austria
Apr 28: Rome Traffic Live Club, Italy
Apr 29: Milan Legends Club, Italy
Apr 30: Lenzburg Met Bar, Czech Republic
May 01: Morlenbach Live Music Hall, Germany
May 03: Munich Backstage Club, Germany
May 04: Siegburg Kubana, Germany
May 05: Roeselare Verlichte Geest, Belgium
May 06: Landgraaf Oefenbunker, Netherlands
May 07: Amersfoort Fluor, Netherlands
May 08: Rotterdam Baroeg, Netherlands
May 10: Hamburg Rock Cafe St Pauli, Germany
May 11: Szczecin Rockers Club, Poland
May 12: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
May 13: Nitra Frankie Rock Club, Slovakia
May 14: Budapest Barba Negra Track, Hungary
May 15: Brno Metro Music Bar, Czech Republic
May 16: Prague Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic