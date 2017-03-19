Chuck Berry dead at 90

Rock ‘n’ roll and guitar icon Chuck Berry has died at the age of 90.

As reported by the St Charles County police in Missouri, Berry was found unresponsive at lunchtime on Saturday March 19.

“Inside the home, first responders observed an unresponsive man and immediately administered lifesaving techniques. Unfortunately, the 90-year-old man could not be revived and was pronounced deceased at 1.26pm,” said the police spokeswoman.

“The St Charles County Police Department sadly confirms the death of Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr, better known as legendary musician Chuck Berry.”

Various high-profile celebrities and musicians have tweeted their condolences and tributes on Twitter, including Bruce Springsteen and Mick Jagger.

Known for his legendary guitar playing, Berry was responsible for the songs Johnny B. Goode and Roll Over Beethoven. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986,

On Berry’s 90th birthday he announced a new self-titled album to be released in 2017, marking his first new music since 1979’s Rock It.

