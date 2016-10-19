Chuck Berry to release first new album in 38 years

Chuck Berry has announced he is gearing up to release his first new album for 38 years.

Titled Chuck, the album will be his first new release since 1979’s Rock It and will arrive in 2017 via Nashville-based Dualtone Records. Berry made the announcement as he celebrates his 90th birthday.

Referring to his wife of 68 years, Berry says: “This record is dedicated to my beloved Toddy. My darlin’ I’m growing old! I’ve worked on this record for a long time. Now I can hang up my shoes!”

Chuck will feature Berry’s two children, Charles Berry Jr on guitar and Ingrid Berry on the harmonica. Jimmy Marsala will play bass, Robert Lohr is on piano and Keith Robinson is behind the drums.

The album was recorded in Berry’s hometown of St Louis and will consist of mainly new material written by Berry and his band.

Charles Berry Jr says: “What an honour to be part of this new music. The St Louis band, or as dad called us, ‘The Blueberry Hill Band,’ fell right into the groove and followed his lead. These songs cover the spectrum from hard driving rockers to soulful thought provoking time capsules of a life’s work.”

